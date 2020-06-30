× Carthage College announces plans to blend in-person, online instruction for fall semester

KENOSHA — Carthage College announced on Tuesday, June 30 its plans for a return to in-person, residential education this fall.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carthage made several modifications to its fall semester calendar, course offerings and campus facilities to ensure a safe environment for students, faculty and staff.

Carthage will begin the fall semester one week early and stagger student residents’ arrival to allow for physical distancing during move-in. New first-year students will arrive on campus beginning Aug. 28. Carthage will welcome returning residential students back to campus the following weekend.

Fall semester classes will begin on Sept. 2. The first three days of class will be online only, designed to limit the number of students on campus for the first week. In-person classes will begin Sept. 7.

To minimize the risk that comes with extended travel, there will be no fall break and the last day of in-person classes will be Nov. 24, just before Thanksgiving Break. After Thanksgiving, classes will resume remotely for one week, before final exams are administered online Dec. 7-9.

Carthage has taken steps in recent weeks to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff as the college resumes in-person operations.

This summer, Carthage faculty are building all of their courses in a new, adaptive design that will allow for remote learning if a student needs accommodations during the academic year to address health concerns.

Additional steps Carthage is taking to prepare for fall include:

Carthage will implement new #StaySafeCarthage guidelines for all members of the Carthage community, as well as visitors. Those guidelines include the wearing of face masks in classes, meetings and common areas; physical distancing; and symptom self-monitoring.

All classroom spaces have been measured for appropriate capacity and air circulation and will be reduced to 50% of their current capacity. Plans are in place to relocate classes to larger spaces or shift to a schedule of alternating in-person and online meeting days if necessary.

Carthage has set aside designated isolation housing for any students who become ill and must remain on campus.

Campus Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic to allow more room for pedestrians to walk in both directions, keeping an appropriate distance.

New signage will be installed throughout campus alerting the community to new #StaySafeCarthage guidelines, including new traffic patterns in buildings.

Carthage will install ultraviolet lights inside air ducts in campus buildings. Commonly used in hospitals and other public spaces, UV lights are known to help kill bacteria and viruses.

More information about Carthage’s plans for reopening this fall can be found HERE.