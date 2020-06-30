Gino talks with the stars of ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’

Posted 10:22 am, June 30, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- An intense singing competition pits acts against each other for a prestigious honor in a new Netflix film. Gino chatted with one of the stars of "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga."

