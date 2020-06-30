Have you seen him? Milwaukee police seek suspect in shooting near 35th and Juneau

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a shooting that happened near 35th and Juneau on Monday, June 29.

Authorities say the victim and a witness were walking when the suspect fired several shots at them, striking the victim, around 10 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 25-30 years old, 5’7″ tall with a slim build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, black jacket, black pants with a yellow stripe on the side and black with yellow Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-224-TIPS or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app for a cash reward.

