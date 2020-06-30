Minor League Baseball season canceled following MLB decision, league announces

NEW YORK — There will be no Minor League Baseball (MiLB) season in 2020 due to a decision made by Major League Baseball (MLB), the league announced on Tuesday, June 30.

According to information released in a tweet, MLB informed MiLB that big-league franchises will not be providing minor-league affiliates with players for the 2020 season. As a result, the 2020 MiLB season will be canceled.

In a statement in the tweet, MiLB President and CEO Pat O’Conner said: “These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played. While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

MiLB includes 160 teams in 17 leagues across the U.S., Canada and Dominican Republic. The Milwaukee Brewers have four MiLB affiliates at the AAA, AA, Advanced-A and A levels of play, including the Wisconsin Timber Rattler which play in Appleton.

The Timber Rattlers’ stadium will be used as an alternate training site for Brewers players during the upcoming, abbreviated 2020 MLB season.

We may not have a @TimberRattlers season but we've been selected as the @Brewers Alternate Training Site! The “Taxi Squad” will practice at the stadium to be ready in case they are needed by the #Brewers during their season. Full Details: https://t.co/nDE7SddGEB#TRatNation pic.twitter.com/eP4kINII2z — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) June 30, 2020