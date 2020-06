× Officials: Fireworks are illegal in Milwaukee County, violators could face $200 citation

MILWAUKEE — With the 4th of July holiday fast approaching, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that fireworks are illegal in Milwaukee County.

According to a news release, Milwaukee County Ordinance 47.05 (2) prohibits setting off fireworks in parks/parkways and carries a citation of $200.50.

MCSO reminds the public fireworks in Milwaukee County are illegal. Stay safe this 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/alO4hrukbA — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) June 29, 2020