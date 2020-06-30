Racine County sheriff’s deputies rescue man from cliff

RACINE — Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man from the side of a cliff on Tuesday morning, June 30.

Authorities responded to Racine County Cliffside Park shortly after 10 a.m.

There, authorities found the man about seven feet below the top of the cliff, which was significantly eroded. The man’s right leg had become stuck in a muddy hole up to his thigh and was unable to move. From where he was stuck, authorities said, he could not be seen from the top of the cliff or from the water below.

A Racine County sheriff’s deputy was able to dig the man out of the hole without incident. There were no injuries reported.

Racine County sheriff’s patrol deputies, water patrol deputies and training division deputies assisted in the rescue effort.