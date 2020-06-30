Live: Bond hearing for former Atlanta Officer Garrett Rolfe, charged in death of Rayshard Brooks

Racine’s Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest is on for 2020, festival is canceled

Posted 11:44 am, June 30, 2020, by

RACINE — The organizers of Salmon-A-Rama announced on Tuesday, June 30 that its 10-day fishing contest  headquartered in Racine will be on for 2020. However, the festival part of Salmon-A-Rama is canceled for this year — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Salmon-A-Rama is one of the world’s largest freshwater fishing contests taking place from July 11-19.

In a news release, officials indicated they moved their headquarters to Reefpoint Marina in Racine — for the safety and best interest of its fishermen and volunteers.

Visit the Salmon-A-Rama Facebook page or website for more information.

