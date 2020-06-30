Say cheese! It’s National Dairy Month

Posted 9:06 am, June 30, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Say cheese! It's a "grate" day to be from Wisconsin as we celebrate National Dairy Month. Tina Peterson from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.