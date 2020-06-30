Live: Bond hearing for former Atlanta Officer Garrett Rolfe, charged in death of Rayshard Brooks

Spirit Halloween squashes closure rumors, says it will return despite COVID-19 pandemic

Posted 12:53 pm, June 30, 2020, by

Halloween masks rest on a wall at Spirit Halloween costume store in Easton, Maryland, on October 21, 2013, as the holiday Halloween quickly approaches. AFP PHOTO / Jim WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Halloween lovers, rejoice: It looks like popular franchise Spirit Halloween will be returning in 2020, just in time for spooky season.

Putting an end to rumors that the franchise would not be returning this year due to COVID-19, Spirit Halloween announced on Facebook that shoppers have nothing to worry about.

The Facebook post reads, in part:

“Dear Halloween Fans, We heard you’re crushed, disheartened, and downright sad. Well, don’t worry, the rumors aren’t true. WE ARE BACK & WE GOT THIS COVERED.”

The franchise said it will be reopening its 1,400 locations across the U.S. and will be “safely preparing the best in-store experience possible.”

The news comes despite a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases around the U.S., with many states reversing hasty reopening orders. Restaurants, bars and movie theaters in several states have had to halt reopening plans or shut down once again.

On Monday, the U.S. reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total of confirmed cases in the country surpassing 2.5 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. For the past several days, daily reported cases in the U.S. have broken the record set in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.