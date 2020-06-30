Technology is allowing us to do more virtually then ever before, golf is on that list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- Even though most golf tournaments may be postponed that doesn’t mean you can’t play. This morning Brian Kramp is at The Practice Station in New Berlin where practice is their focus.

About The Practice Station (website)

A traditional driving range limits golfers to specific shots and doesn’t simulate real-life situations golfers are faced with on the course. On the contrary, a golf course doesn’t give golfers enough time to practice certain situations over and over again due to pace of play. The Practice Station combines both the course and the range for better purposeful practice.

The Practice Station offers an outdoor TrackMan driving range, 2 indoor golf simulators, an indoor putting green, and members-only practice stations.The practice stations cover 6 and 1/2 holes over 32 acres for members to work on all parts of their game. With our top-of-the-line technology (indoors and outdoors), a whole new golf practice concept, and year-round golf play, we are the first-to-concept and hope to make a difference in your golf game!

