MILWAUKEE — The eastbound lanes of I-94 are being shut down at 70th Street by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office due to a report of shots fired.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

MCSO is investigating a report of shots fired. All lanes are closed on I-94 eastbound from Hawley Rd. to 70th St. Please slow down for first responders. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) June 30, 2020

It’s the fourth such freeway incident in a week. Other’s occurred as follows:

I-41 NB at Capitol Friday, June 26

I-43/94 NB at Becher Tuesday, June 23

I-43 SB at Walnut Tuesday, June 23

