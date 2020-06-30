× Waukesha to host 4th of July ‘reverse parade’ near Cutler Park on Saturday

WAUKESHA — The City of Waukesha Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department (WPRF) announced on Tuesday, June 30 the July 4th Reverse Parade will take place Sat., July 4 beginning at 11 a.m. near Cutler Park in downtown Waukesha.

The parade will be stationary and parade-goers must be in vehicles. The public may drive through anytime between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. — and goody bags valued at $15, will be distributed to the first 1,000 children visiting the parade.

Vehicles may only drive the route from northbound Grand Ave. at Carroll St. Units will be in place for viewing as the route continues to Wisconsin Ave., west on Wisconsin Ave. to Maple Ave., and south on Maple Ave. to Carroll St., where vehicles will exit the route. Parade units expected to be in attendance include bands, floats, performers, and more.

Goody bags provided to the children have been made possible through generous donations from Berg Management; Culver’s Waukesha, Main St. and Sunset Dr. locations; Friends of WPRF; Hippenmeyer, Reilly, Blum, Schmitzer, Fabian & English S.C.; Meijer; Panda Express, Sunset Dr. location; Sam’s Club; Texas Roadhouse Waukesha; Walmart; and Waukesha Kiwanis Early Risers.

Other city-wide activities include: the “Front Yard Fourth” beginning at 4 p.m. with residents being encouraged to host their family cookout in the front yard in order to celebrate with neighbors while practicing social distancing; “Fourth Flyover” from 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m. with the Waukesha commemorative Air Force and the T28 Trojan Horsemen flying over Waukesha; and closing out the evening with “Let Freedom Ring” as local churches ring their bells at 8 p.m.