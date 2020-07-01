Caught on camera: Tires separate from semi, strike 3 vehicles; semi sought by investigators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving two tires (semi dualies) and three vehicles on northbound I-43 at S. Lapham Boulevard that happened on Tuesday morning, June 30.

Officials say around 6:45 a.m., the tires separated from a semi that was headed southbound on I-43. Those tires bounced over the median, nearly struck a motorcyclist, and struck a vehicle right behind that rider. A few moments later, those tired struck another two vehicles under an overpass.

The first vehicle sustained major damage, officials say. The other two vehicles received only minor damage.

Sheriff's officials say the semi that lost the two tires did not stop at the scene -- and is still being sought.