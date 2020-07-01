Live: Crews in Richmond, Virginia take down statue of Stonewall Jackson

Have you seen him? Milwaukee police seek armed robbery suspect

Posted 1:53 pm, July 1, 2020, by

Armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for an armed robbery that took place in the city’s Harambee neighborhood on Monday.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on June 29 near Locust and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The suspect implied that he had a gun, according to police, and demanded and obtained property from a business. He then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, 45-49 years old, African-American, 6’1″ tall and 180 pounds with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, orange shorts and black shoes with white soles.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.