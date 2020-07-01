× Kids From Wisconsin releases 2020 virtual performance; includes 40 performers from 28 counties

MILWAUKEE — Kids From Wisconsin released this week a virtual performance from the 2020 troupe. June 25 would have been the premier date for opening of the 52nd season.

A news release says KIDS Producer Taras Nahirniak envisioned an opportunity to keep the 2020 troupe members engaged and learning the quality music production the KIDS are known for. The artistic staff connected through Zoom for six weeks of virtual rehearsals focusing on vocal, dance, and instrumental.

The Kids From Wisconsin release the virtual video below for the community to enjoy. This involved over 185 videos and combined audio from over 40 young performers who represent 28 counties in Wisconsin.