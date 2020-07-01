MPD seeks suspect who allegedly punched officer amid 40th and Lloyd unrest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for public assistance identifying a suspect wanted for battery to a police officer that happened near 40th and Lloyd on Tuesday evening, June 23.

Police said the suspect punched an officer near that location at around 6:20 p.m.

The suspect is described as a male, 16-22 years old, Black with a black cap, black Nike hooded sweatshirt with a white diamond-like image on the front, black shorts and black flipflops with a white outline on the bottom.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS where a cash reward of up to $1,000 is available.