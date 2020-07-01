Live: Crews in Richmond, Virginia take down statue of Stonewall Jackson

Packers sign QB Jordan Love, RB AJ Dillon; Lambeau Field to host all training camp operations

Posted 2:42 pm, July 1, 2020, by , Updated at 02:48PM, July 1, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 27: Quarterback Jordan Love of Utah State throws a pass during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, July 1 the team has signed quarterback Jordan Love and running back AJ Dillon.

Love is coming to Titletown after playing college ball for Utah State. Dillon made his impact at Boston College.

One other note… The Packers announced the team will use Lambeau Field facilities for all training camp operations.

According to Packers.com, the team will not be using its customary training camp arrangements at St. Norbert College this summer due to protocols put in place by the NFL that has clubs maximizing use of their own facilities to mitigate exposure to the pandemic, the team announced today.

Green Bay will use their facilities at Lambeau Field for their entire training camp operations, including practice, meals and meetings. Housing arrangements are in the process of being finalized.

St. Norbert College had hosted the Packers for training camp since 1958, with players residing in an on-campus residence hall and eating dinner in the college’s commons.

