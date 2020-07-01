Recognize him? Police seek man who threw shopping cart at vehicle in Woodman’s parking lot

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need help to identify a man who threw a shopping cart at a vehicle at Woodman’s on Highway 145. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.

Police say the suspect threw a shopping cart into a vehicle, intentionally causing damage.

The suspect is described as a male, black, shorter with a small build. He had a beard and medium length hair. He was wearing a black Puma t-shirt, glasses, and a backwards black baseball cap.

He fled the scene in a gray and white conversion van with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information, please contact Officer Kuehne of the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.