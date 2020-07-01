Recognize him? Police seek man who threw shopping cart at vehicle in Woodman’s parking lot

Posted 6:33 am, July 1, 2020, by , Updated at 06:36AM, July 1, 2020

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need help to identify a man who threw a shopping cart at a vehicle at Woodman’s on Highway 145. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.

Police say the suspect threw a shopping cart into a vehicle, intentionally causing damage.

The suspect is described as a male, black, shorter with a small build. He had a beard and medium length hair. He was wearing a black Puma t-shirt, glasses, and a backwards black baseball cap.

Police seek man who threw shopping cart at vehicle in Woodman’s parking lot

He fled the scene in a gray and white conversion van with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information, please contact Officer Kuehne of the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.