What you need to know about traveling this 4th of July weekend

Posted 10:10 am, July 1, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- The July 4th weekend is always one of the biggest travel weekends of the summer. But this year, it's going to be a little different. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins FOX6 WakeUp with what you need to know.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.