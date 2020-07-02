4th of July forecast looking hot and dry, temps expected to reach 90˚ in SE Wisconsin

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The forecast for the 4th of July is 90˚ and mostly sunny! The closest rain will be near Chicago but fortunately, models continue to keep that potential in Illinois. Almost the entire state stays rain-free for Saturday!

Historically, there’s a wide range for weather on the 4th of July in Milwaukee. We’ve been as hot as 102˚ back in 2012 and as cold as 45˚ in 1961. The daily precip record isn’t all that impressive at 1.08″ but all in all when you average everything out it’s usually a pretty fantastic summer day.

Following the current forecast, we’ll be well above average and dry as a bone!