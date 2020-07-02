Brain drain: Some ways parents can help kids beat the summer slump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Now that school is out, the dreaded brain drain is probably on a lot of parents' minds. Carly Dorogi, found of Capital M Moms, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some ways parents can help kids beat the summer slump.

Keeping them reading:

Don't forget the importance of reading to your child. Choose a book that takes place somewhere you plan to go, or deals with a topic you want to discuss in more detail with your child. Talking about the text is key. Schedule a read aloud time with grandparents via facetime. Library visits are so important. Schedule them into your week and let your child truly explore. Introduce them to the children`s librarian. Don't forget audiobooks - great for car trips, falling asleep.

Children learning through play and this is a great time to get messy -- take learning outside:

Small motor skills - slime, playdough, shaving cream, oobleck, sand, fingerpainting

Writing:

Pen pals are a super fun way to keep your child writing. Use templates to make it more manageable for young children (will show examples). For added fun, mail things other than paper - did you know you can mail beach balls, flip flops, etc. with writing on them?

Let passions guide their learning:

Schools are guided by a pretty rigid curriculum. Use the summer to explore something your child is really curious or passionate about. Consume as much content as possible related to the topic - movies, podcasts, books, experiences/field trips, interviews with experts, etc. Then, allow your child to represent his/her learning in a creative way and, most importantly, take the learning public. Will the public library put your child`s learning on display? Could you share the learning with an expert? Post it on Youtube?

The golden question:

Simply saying to your child 'what makes you say that?' opens the door to fascinating conversations and a peek inside their brains and thinking. Think about this scenario. A child and parent at the zoo. Child says 'tigers are really cool.' Parent responds, 'They sure are!' vs. responding 'What makes you say that?'