LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks at Spirit of America Showcase

Brain drain: Some ways parents can help kids beat the summer slump

Posted 10:39 am, July 2, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Now that school is out, the dreaded brain drain is probably on a lot of parents' minds. Carly Dorogi, found of Capital M Moms, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some ways parents can help kids beat the summer slump.

Keeping them reading:

Don't forget the importance of reading to your child. Choose a book that takes place somewhere you plan to go, or deals with a topic you want to discuss in more detail with your child. Talking about the text is key. Schedule a read aloud time with grandparents via facetime. Library visits are so important. Schedule them into your week and let your child truly explore. Introduce them to the children`s librarian. Don't forget audiobooks - great for car trips, falling asleep.

Children learning through play and this is a great time to get messy -- take learning outside:

Small motor skills - slime, playdough, shaving cream, oobleck, sand, fingerpainting

Writing:

Pen pals are a super fun way to keep your child writing. Use templates to make it more manageable for young children (will show examples). For added fun, mail things other than paper - did you know you can mail beach balls, flip flops, etc. with writing on them?

Let passions guide their learning: 

Schools are guided by a pretty rigid curriculum. Use the summer to explore something your child is really curious or passionate about. Consume as much content as possible related to the topic - movies, podcasts, books, experiences/field trips, interviews with experts, etc. Then, allow your child to represent his/her learning in a creative way and, most importantly, take the learning public. Will the public library put your child`s learning on display? Could you share the learning with an expert? Post it on Youtube?

The golden question:

Simply saying to your child 'what makes you say that?' opens the door to fascinating conversations and a peek inside their brains and thinking. Think about this scenario. A child and parent at the zoo. Child says 'tigers are really cool.' Parent responds, 'They sure are!' vs. responding 'What makes you say that?'

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.