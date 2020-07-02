LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks at Spirit of America Showcase

Giving back during the hardest times, that’s what Mama Bevs Bakery does every day

Posted 10:45 am, July 2, 2020, by , Updated at 07:48AM, July 1, 2020
Data pix.

HALES CORNERS --Every Friday at Mama Bev’s in Hales Corners the bakery makes meals for front-line workers. Brian is finding out more about the program that’s passing it forward during the pandemic.

Data pix.

About Mama Bev's (website)

The story goes that back in the 1930s, a German-American baker in St. Louis mixed up two different types of batter on a busy day in the bakery. The result, the first St. Louis butter cake, quickly became a hit and became the “official unofficial” dessert for generations of St. Louisans.

Data pix.

Our butter cake is a 3rd generation recipe and centered around Mama Bev’s take on that very recipe. The perfect combination of cheesecake and yellow cake creating the ideal, sweet taste of home. We take our Classic flavor and turn it into over 15 flavors of pure euphoria!

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.