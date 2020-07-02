Giving back during the hardest times, that’s what Mama Bevs Bakery does every day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HALES CORNERS --Every Friday at Mama Bev’s in Hales Corners the bakery makes meals for front-line workers. Brian is finding out more about the program that’s passing it forward during the pandemic.

About Mama Bev's (website)

The story goes that back in the 1930s, a German-American baker in St. Louis mixed up two different types of batter on a busy day in the bakery. The result, the first St. Louis butter cake, quickly became a hit and became the “official unofficial” dessert for generations of St. Louisans.

Our butter cake is a 3rd generation recipe and centered around Mama Bev’s take on that very recipe. The perfect combination of cheesecake and yellow cake creating the ideal, sweet taste of home. We take our Classic flavor and turn it into over 15 flavors of pure euphoria!

