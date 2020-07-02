Milwaukee police seek help locating victim, suspect in possible abduction, battery

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying and locating a victim and suspect involved in a possible abduction and battery incident that happened Thursday, July 2.

Video shared by police shows a suspect grab a victim and forced her into a vehicle against her will. The vehicle then fled the scene near Teutonia and Lincoln Creek Parkway around 12 p.m. noon.

The victim is described as a female, 20-30 years old, African-American with black hair pulled in a bun on top of her head and a medium complexion.  The victim appears to be six to eight months pregnant. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black pants with a white stripe down the side. She also had two small children with her.

The suspect is described as a male, 20-30 years old, African-American, 5’8″ to 6′ tall with short hair, medium build and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark zip-up sweatshirt and white pants.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2007-2010 dark blue Honda Civic four-door. The vehicle has a missing rear bumper and no license plate was visible.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

