× Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Wednesday night, July 1 and early Thursday morning, July 2. Two people injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd and Chambers. The victim, a 40-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated, and so far, no arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 12 a.m. near 29th and Walnut. The victim, a 37-year-old mam from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries and is being treated at a local hospital . The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App