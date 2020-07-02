Prosecutors: Triple shooting that left man dead stemmed from allegations of stolen gun; 2 charged

MILWAUKEE -- Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened early on June 21 near 5th Street and Center Street. Prosecutors said three men were shot during a dispute regarding allegations of a stolen gun.

Demontae Robinson, 24, and Torre Bey, 24, each face one count of first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime in connection with the death of the 32-year-old man around 3:45 a.m.

Torre Bey, Demontae Robinson

Officers arriving on scene found the victim lying in the street next to a parked van -- suffering from a severe head wound. He was not breathing and did not have a pulse. An autopsy revealed gunshot wounds to the head, cheek, hand, calf and wrist.

A criminal complaint said investigators spoke with a witness who said this all started when a gun went missing from a vehicle belonging to Bey. Bey suspected the brother of the 32-year-old man who ended up being fatally shot stole the gun. Prosecutors said the witness indicated the brother showed up at a house near 5th and Center to meet with Bey and "resolve the situation." At that location were Bey, Robinson and a third man. The witness said they were armed. Eventually, the 32-year-oldman showed up in a van, and greeted the group. That's when the witness said Bey and Robinson began shooting. According to the complaint, the witness said the 32-year-old fell to the ground, and his brother ended up suffering a non-fatal gunshot wound. The witness said he managed to run and "avoid being shot."

After the shooting happened, Milwaukee police said a 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, and a 47-year-old man walked into the hospital for treatment.

Cash bond was set at $250,000 for each as Bey and Robinson made their initial appearances in court. Preliminary hearings were set for July 10.

