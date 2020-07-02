Sheboygan police on scene of officer-involved shooting at 15th and Illinois

Posted 8:31 am, July 2, 2020, by , Updated at 09:30AM, July 2, 2020

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at S. 15th Street and Illinois Avenue.

Officials say shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, officers responded to a call of a disturbance at the intersection of 15th and Illinois. An officer-involved shooting occurred.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has been called to investigate the incident.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Officer-involved shooting at 15th and Illinois, Sheboygan

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene — and we will update this post when more information is available.

