Sheboygan police on scene of officer-involved shooting at 15th and Illinois

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at S. 15th Street and Illinois Avenue.
Officials say shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, officers responded to a call of a disturbance at the intersection of 15th and Illinois. An officer-involved shooting occurred.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has been called to investigate the incident.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene — and we will update this post when more information is available.
43.744312 -87.724608