Vehicle fire closes all lanes of I-41/94 SB near Ryan Road

OAK CREEK — All lanes of southbound I-41/94 were closed in Oak Creek on Thursday afternoon, July 2.

The closure began around 2:30 p.m. due to a vehicle fire just at Oakwood Road — just south of Ryan Road — with just the two left lanes closed. Authorities closed all lanes and diverted traffic off the interstate just after 3 p.m. Traffic began moving again around 3:30 p.m. However, multiple lanes remained closed.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, there were no injuries.

