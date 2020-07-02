Vehicle fire closes all lanes of I-41/94 SB near Ryan Road

Posted 3:03 pm, July 2, 2020, by , Updated at 03:39PM, July 2, 2020

OAK CREEK — All lanes of southbound I-41/94 were closed in Oak Creek on Thursday afternoon, July 2.

The closure began around 2:30 p.m. due to a vehicle fire just at Oakwood Road — just south of Ryan Road — with just the two left lanes closed. Authorities closed all lanes and diverted traffic off the interstate just after 3 p.m. Traffic began moving again around 3:30 p.m. However, multiple lanes remained closed.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Vehicle fire on I-41 SB near Ryan Road. (Courtesy: Wisconsin DOT)

