‘All hands on deck:’ Mayor, community leaders promote peacemaking in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was joined by a host of community leaders as they expressed concern and frustration with the racial equity, injustice and violence in the city of Milwaukee on the south side Friday afternoon, July 3.

Mayor Barrett was joined by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, Dir of Violence Prevention Reggie Moore, State Rep. David Bowen, 414Life Program Director Derrick Rogers and Marty Calderone, Executive Director at God Touch Milwaukee. The community leaders acknowledge the challenging moment in Milwaukee’s history.

“We are being challenged in ways we’ve never been challenged before,” Mayor Barrett said. “In regards to the pandemic, it’s the most difficult time we’ve faced since World War II.”

Concerns ranged from economic hardships in some communities to systemic racism that has plagued the city and nation.

“It’s a time when we have to reflect on the racism that has led us to where we are in terms of police/community strife, where we have to recognize economic disparities that are present in our community,” Barrett said. “Where people of color are the ones who are asked to continue to go out and do their jobs, where others can work from home.”

Milwaukee has seen a very violent first half of 2020.

There has been a 100% increase in homicides since this day last year and 227 non-fatal shootings in Milwaukee already, the mayor said.

“We as a community need to come together to reduce the violence in this city,” he said. “There is a lot of energy in this city right now. We need to have that energy to gain peace in this city.”

Protestors have gathered for 35 days to promote racial justice and police reform since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

“People want to see a change, that’s why every night you see people marching in the streets, no matter if it’s hot, no matter if it’s raining, a city neighborhood or suburban one — and they are asking for systemic change,” Common Council President Cavelier Johnson said.

“How can we reimagine what policing looks like, How can we reimagine what public safety looks like? “Has to be a all-hands on deck effort,” Reggie Moore said.