Baseball fans flock to Franklin Field to see Milwaukee Milkmen in action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN -- Baseball returned to southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, July 3 -- but not at Miller Park. Franklin Field, home of the Milwaukee Milkmen, was the place to watch America's pastime.

Friday's game was the first of a six-team, 60-game season for the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. The only ticket in town, some fans waited for hours in the parking lot to get in.

Normally able to seat thousands, capacity was limited to 35% -- or around 1,600 fans. Masks were encouraged but not required and the team asked guests to spread out and distance from other groups once inside the ballpark.