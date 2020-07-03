It’s been the best selling vehicle in America for 40+ years: The Ford F-150 gets a makeover

Posted 10:04 am, July 3, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- It's been the best selling vehicle in America for 40 years -- and this year the Ford F-150 gets a makeover. Auto expert Nik Miles joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

