× Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened early Friday morning, July 3. Two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. near 10th and Walnut. The victim, a 64-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. near 33rd and Clarke. The victim, a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App