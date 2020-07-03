Police: 2 wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings

Posted 10:15 pm, July 3, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department responded to two, separate shootings that happened minutes apart on Friday night, leaving two wounded.

The first happened around 7:15 p.m. near 74th and Bobolink on the city’s northwest side. A fight began in the street and shots were fired, police said. A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

Five minutes later, around 7:20 p.m., police were called to a scene near 25th and McKinley in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. A 23-year-old man was wounded on the street when an unknown man approached him in a vehicle and fired numerous shots in his direction. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information regarding either shooting, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or 414-224-TIPS.

