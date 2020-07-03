Sheriff: 69-year-old Plymouth man dies following Sheboygan County accident

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — A 69-year-old Plymouth man died following an accident in Sheboygan Falls on Friday, July 3, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities were called to the scene of the accident near WIS-23 and Sunset Road just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday. According to a 911 call, the man’s vehicle struck several signs and crashed into a ditch along the road.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted life-saving measures, and the man — who was the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle — was taken to the hospital for treatment after being extricated from the vehicle. There, he was pronounced dead.