Silver Alert issued for missing Whitefish Bay woman

Posted 3:52 pm, July 3, 2020, by , Updated at 03:54PM, July 3, 2020

Gail Martell

WHITEFISH BAY — A Silver Alert has been issued for Gail Martell, 70, of Whitefish Bay.

Martell is described as a white woman, 5’3″ tall and 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing black tights below the knee, a horizontal blue-and-white striped blouse and purple Saucony shoes with white socks.

She was last seen leaving her Whitefish Bay home around 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3 to go for a walk and has not returned.

Contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department with any information regarding her whereabouts at 414-351-9900.

