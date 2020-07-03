Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Illinois woman, last seen in Manitowoc County

LIVE: President Trump, first lady Melania take part in Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration
MANITOWOC COUNTY — A Statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday night, July 3 for Ilda Castellanos-Waddell, 68, of Algonquin, Illinois.

Castellanos-Waddell is described as 5’6″ tall, 140 pounds white, with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen driving southbound on WIS-57 in Manitowoc County around 9 a.m. on Friday. She was in a silver, 2006 Ford Focus station wagon with Illinois license plate number Z681475.

She has a german accent, police said.

If you have any information, contact the Algonquin Police Department at 847-980-5895.

