Summer essentials: Tips for enjoying the warm weather with your family

Posted 10:27 am, July 3, 2020, by , Updated at 10:33AM, July 3, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Summer is finally here which means you'll probably be spending more time outside. Parenting expert Carly Dorogi from Capital M Media joins FOX6 WakeUp with some essentials for families.

Babo Botanicals
Solution: Safer Sunscreens
www.babobotanicals.com
(also available at Target stores)
Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off on Babo website

Keenz
Solution: Keenz 7S Stroller Wagon $429.99
https://keenz.us/

Tesalate
Solution: Sand-free towels - standard size and towel for 2
https://www.tesalate.com/
Get 10% off by signing up for their list on the website

StashBandz
Solutions:
Spandex Travel & Fitness Belt: $22.00
Garter Purse: $22.00
Lace Pocket Belt: $22.00
www.stashbandz.com
Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

HoloGear
Solution: HoloGear basketballs and soccer balls
www.hologearco.com
Use code MOMSDEAL25 for 25% off on the website

