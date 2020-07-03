× UW study looks to help with ‘Quarantine 15’ weight management, participants sought

MADISON — A study at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health hopes to answer the question -could your significant other help you lose the weight you have gained during the COVID-19 quarantine?

The study is called Partner2Lose — and it is actively recruiting participants to test whether involving a person’s significant other in their weight loss helps or hinders the process.

A news release says whether people are working from home, essential workers on the frontlines, at home more because they are in a high-risk group, unemployed or caring for relatives, many people are eating more and exercising less since the pandemic began. This could stem from limited access to a gym, stress or decreased free time. UW Health physicians and researchers are concerned about the potential consequences. Significant weight gain increases the risk of health problems such as cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Study participants will be randomized to participate in the weight loss study (which is composed of classes and personal consultations with a nutritionist) either alone or with their partner. This means everyone who signs up has to have a partner, but they will then be randomly assigned to either participate alone or with their partner. The patient-only group learns a curriculum about weight loss. The partner group learns weight loss and communication skills.

The study is enrolling through August 31, 2020. Those who are interested can go to Partner2Lose.com to fill out an online screening form and see if they qualify.