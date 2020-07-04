LIVE: “Salute to America” 2020, a tribute to men and women in uniform, at the White House

51-year-old woman killed in accident near 27th and Nash, Milwaukee police say

Posted 6:52 pm, July 4, 2020, by , Updated at 06:57PM, July 4, 2020

MILWAUKEE — a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident near 27th and Nash on Saturday morning, July 4.

Around 9:20 a.m., Milwaukee police and fire department personnel were called to the scene for a report of serious injuries related to the accident. Police said the vehicle was heading south on 27th at a high rate of speed when the driver and sole occupant lost control.

The vehicle struck the curb and the woman was ejected from the vehicle. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing; however, it is suspected that speed may have played a role in this crash.

