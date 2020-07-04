Community keeps cool at reopened Milwaukee County splash pads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- From the beach to popsicle shops, people found unique ways to keep cool while enjoying the outdoors for Saturday's Fourth of July celebrations.

Children in Milwaukee enjoyed a reopened splash pad in Washington Park. The splash pad closed around 3:30 p.m., but for several hours it helped beat the heat.

There was a limit of 35 people inside the splash pad area at one time. The Washington Park splash pad was one of eight splash pads and wading pools that opened in Milwaukee County on July 4.

"It feels cold and then when you get used to it, it doesn't feel cold anymore," said Fabian Harris, who enjoyed the water on Saturday.

FOX6 News saw workers pausing play to spray down and sanitize all surfaces as part of a COVID-19 safety measure.

Down the street from Washington Park, families stopped at Pete's Pops to help cool down.

CLICK HERE for more information on reopened splash pads and wading pools in Milwaukee County.