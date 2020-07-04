Green Bay family escapes after house catches fire

Posted 12:18 pm, July 4, 2020, by

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A family in Green Bay escaped injury Friday night after their house caught fire.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that firefighters responded to the blaze around 10:45 p.m. The home’s first and second floors were on fire and flames had spread to an adjacent home.

Firefighters needed an hour to get the blaze under control. The family — two adults and four children — fled the home before firefighters arrived.

The fire caused about $175,000 in damage. The Green Bay Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.