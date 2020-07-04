‘Our voices matter:’ Mothers of gun violence victims march in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Mothers who have lost or had children injured due to gun violence gathered Saturday, July 4 at Sherman Park to march for change.

The group marched to Milwaukee Police Department District 7 station, demanding their voices be heard.

"Moms matter. Our voices matter. Our children matter. And they're no longer here," said organizer Trinika Walker.

Holding pictures of young lives lost, the mothers formed a sisterhood that left behind a trail of tears. The group hopes to inspire others -- and police -- to work better together and put an end to the killing, rage and grief left to families from the pull of a trigger.

Community activists Vaun Mayes and Tracey Dent marched along as well. Milwaukee police were also present as the peaceful march made its way to the police station.

"We want justice. A lot of us haven't gotten justice for our loved ones," said Shannon Allen, whose son was killed by gun violence.

The day that started as a demonstration, ends with a celebration. A barbeque was planned for later in the day Saturday at Sherman Park.