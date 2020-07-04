Recognize him? Police ask for help identifying strong armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a subject wanted for a strong-arm robbery that occurred Wednesday, July 1 around 11:45 p.m. near N. 38th Street and W. Burleigh Street.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim, demanded and obtained property from them.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 27- to 33-years-old, 5’9” with a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray knit hat, a light-colored long sleeve shirt, blue shorts, a blue face mask with white and black shoes.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a blue SUV.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

