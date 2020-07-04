LIVE: “Salute to America” 2020, a tribute to men and women in uniform, at the White House

State Patrol: Waukesha man arrested for OWI, had open intoxicants, marijuana in the car

Posted 7:19 pm, July 4, 2020, by

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 65-year-old Waukesha for operating while intoxicated — seventh offense — on Friday, July 3.

Authorities stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-94 eastbound near Meadowbrook Road in Pewaukee around 5:45 p.m.

Upon contact with the driver, troopers smelled intoxicants and observed signs of impairment. After standardized field sobriety testing was completed, the man was placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle found open intoxicants and six grams of marijuana.

He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.