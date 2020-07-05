Milwaukee Milkmen game vs. Chicago Dogs postponed after ‘positive test for COVID-19’

FRANKLIN — The Milwaukee Milkmen’s game vs. the Chicago Dogs Sunday, July 5 was canceled after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball said the following on Twitter Sunday afternoon:

Today’s @AA_Baseball game between the @TheChicagoDogs and @MKEMilkmen has been PPD after a positive test for COVID-19. The MKE club is following American Association COVID-19 protocol for positive tests and in contact w/ local health departments and medical providers. The game was postponed in accordance with league’s COVID-19 protocol and at no point were fans at risk of exposure. It is anticipated both clubs will return to action on Tuesday after Monday’s scheduled off-day.

This is a developing story.