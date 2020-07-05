Police investigate quadruple shooting near Midtown Center, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Police say they are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place near Midtown Center at 58th Street and W. Hope Avenue just after midnight on Sunday, July 5.

A 23-year old male suffered a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a hospital. No word on his condition.

Two 21-year old males suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. A 19-year old female suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. All are recovering at the hospital.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).