Police investigate quadruple shooting near Midtown Center, no arrests made

Posted 6:40 am, July 5, 2020, by , Updated at 06:41AM, July 5, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Police say they are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place near Midtown Center at 58th Street and W. Hope Avenue just after midnight on Sunday, July 5.

A 23-year old male suffered a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a hospital. No word on his condition.

Two 21-year old males suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. A 19-year old female suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. All are recovering at the hospital.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.