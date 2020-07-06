Deff-initely Milwaukee: Let’s step up to the plate with Milwaukee Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert

MILWAUKEE — It’s time to (finally) talk baseball! Like everyone else in 2020, the Milwaukee Brewers had to press pause when MLB suspended its season in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh checks in with Sophia Minnaert to find out what we should expect from a 60-game slate that comes with plenty of rule changes and new faces on the roster.

Minnaert has been part of the broadcast team on Fox Sports Wisconsin since 2013. She also has an interesting background — growing up as the daughter of a high school football coach in Madison and fluent in Spanish thanks to her Costa Rican mom. She also has plenty of good stories about Christian Yelich, Bob Uecker and more.

