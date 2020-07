Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Multiple police departments are on scene Monday night, July 6 at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center near 47th Street and National Avenue.

West Milwaukee police could not share details on the incident -- indicating the investigation was being led by the VA police, while WMPD was called in as mutual aid -- as was Milwaukee PD.

West Allis police said they were not on scene.

PHOTO GALLERY

FOX6 News has crews on scene -- working to learn more.