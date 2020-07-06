× KinderCare near 61st and Hayes in West Allis closes due to a positive case of COVID-19

WEST ALLIS — A KinderCare spokesperson said parents and guardians were asked to pick up their children early Monday, July 6 in West Allis due to a positive case of COVID-19.

The spokesperson was unable to confirm whether the positive case was a staff member, parent, guardian or child.

The center will be closed for three days for a professional deep cleaning, officials said, and infant rooms will be closed until July 17.

The complete statement from the KinderCare spokesperson is as follows:

“The health and safety of our children, families and staff is always our top priority. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve developed enhanced health and safety measures in partnership with the CDC and a panel of medical experts to ensure our centers remain as clean and safe as possible. “As soon as we learned of the positive diagnoses at our 61st Street KinderCare center, we partnered with the local Health Department. Our center will close for the next three days to allow for a professional deep cleaning. We’ll also use that time to retrain our staff on our health and safety protocols to ensure we’re delivering against the highest standards possible. As an extra precaution, our infant rooms will remain closed until July 17. We’re looking forward to welcoming families back to our center soon.”

A parent shared this letter with FOX6 News:

“Dear Families, “It’s important to me to be open and transparent about things that impact our center. We recently learned that someone in our center community has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). Although I can’t share their name out of privacy concerns, I can tell you that they’re receiving treatment for this illness and will remain out of our center until cleared by a medical professional and local health authorities to return. “I realize that any illness news can be upsetting, so I want to let you know what we’re doing to keep your child healthy. Our local health department was informed about this potential concern and we’ll follow any guidance they have to offer. Out of precaution, KinderCare leadership has recommended our center close for at least 72 hours. “Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our children, families and teachers. To help ensure our center remains clean and safe, it will receive a professional deep cleaning during our closure. To prevent the spread of illness, we strongly advise against placing your child in alternative child care during our closure, including with in-home babysitters, at other KinderCare centers or Champions sites. CDC guidelines also recommend monitoring for any symptoms. If you or your family members show any symptoms, including fever or trouble breathing, let us know and contact your healthcare provider right away. “Our goal is to reopen on Friday, July 10, so long as there are no additional concerns of illness or individuals being tested. Children from infant classrooms, as well as their siblings, may return to the center on Friday, July 17, provided that the criteria listed above are met. “In the meantime, please know that we are thinking of each and every one of you. We realize how important a consistent routine is for young children. To help keep the learning (and play!) going while you’re at home, we’ve provided lots of resources for age-appropriate activities at KinderCare.com here. “We’ll continue to closely monitor the situation and let you know if anything changes. We’re happy to answer your questions about our standard cleaning procedures, and other ways we address contagious illnesses. If you have questions about coronavirus, please contact the local health department, visit the CDC’s website or contact your family pediatrician. “By working together, we can all help ensure your child’s good health and wellbeing. “Best, Regina Marx

Center Director”