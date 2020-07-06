Officer-involved shooting in Waukesha, suspect takes own life, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and a police officer injured Sunday night near Pebble Valley Road and Hunting Ridge Road in Waukesha.

Police were called to a home for a domestic violence incident around 8:30 p.m. where they say the suspect attempted to strangle the victim while brandishing a firearm. During the assault, the suspect threatened to shoot family members and police officers. The victim and three young children were able to get away from the suspect.

Police say the suspect is a 45-year-old male.

Responding officers approached the home, making a perimeter and began to make communication attempts with the suspect to prevent the situation from escalating.

During negotiations, the suspect began shooting at officers from a window at an elevated position. Shots fired from the suspect struck an occupied armored vehicle.

Police officers fired back at the suspect given the threat to officers and the public.

The suspect was found deceased inside the home of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

One officer was injured in the gunfire exchange, suffering a shrapnel wound after one of the suspect's rounds hit the armored vehicle. They were treated and released from the hospital.

The involved officers’ experience ranges from three to fifteen years on the force. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave based on departmental policy, a release said.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, with the City of Greenfield Police Department as the Lead Agency, is conducting the investigation.

No other details are being released at this time.