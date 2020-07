MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is responding to a fatal crash at W. Silver Spring Drive and N. Sherman Boulevard in Milwaukee.

MCMEO responding to the 4500 blk of W. Silver Spring for a motor vehicle accident involving one adult male fatality. Autopsy tomorrow. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 6, 2020

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7.